Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan shares her fitness journey

Known for her diligence, indomitable spirit and speaking her mind, Sara Ali Khan is currently seen dwindling between different sets or attires to promote her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. Having said that, Sara was recently invited to Under 25 youth summit where she spoke about life's metamorphosis, fitness, empowerment and much more.

Talking about her journey she said, "I remember saying you know what I am going to do it and I went to the gym and I did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn't do more because I was heavy and I was not fit and I left the gym and I came home and I said that you know what, I don't know if I can do this."

She further added, "Maybe I cant and I woke up the next day and I went back to the gym and I did 4 crunches and then I did 5 and then I did 6 and I really don't need to boast but I am down for a crunch challenge right now. I did a lot of abs this morning."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali 's romantic flick alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', respectively. Sara would also be seen in Atrangi Yaari along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

