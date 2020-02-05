Bigg Boss 13: After the press conference Shehnaaz Gill breaks down and blames Sidharth Shukla for creating a negative image of her

As Bigg Boss 13 enters the final stage, the game is all set to get more interesting as the contestants battle it out to win the title. Just like all the other seasons this time too, ahead of the finale, a press conference is set up with reporters bombarding the contestants with some tricky questions. The creators of the show shared a glimpse into tonight’s episode, where the contestants will be grilled about their equation with each other and their game strategy.

In the video, a reporter asks Shehnaaz if she is using Sidharth Shukla for her game. A visibly irritated Shehnaaz agrees to the allegation and said, "You can assume that is my game." Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla said that Shehnaaz will now stay with Asim. "She (Shehnaaz) asked me to stay away from her, so from now on she will only stay with Asim.”

This leads to an argument between Shehnaaz and Sidharth. She blames Sidharth of setting a negative image of her in front of the media. An upset Shehnaaz is seen shedding tears in the bathroom, where she gets into a tiff with Sidharth. Shehnaaz is heard telling Rashami Desai, 'Mereko aisa fame nahi chahiye media ka.' (I don't want such fame in the media.)

