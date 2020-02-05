Ananya Panday dazzles in Kresha Bajaj gold lehenga at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception

Ananya Panday has a fashion sense which has always been loved by all. The youth influencer made her debut in 2019 and has made a lasting impact with two movies in 2019 and already working on her third.
Recently, Ananya donned a gold sequined Lehenga and shared the picture on her social media, "ur gold, baby. solid gold ???? #AnissaMaanGayi ????"
On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed but we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.
