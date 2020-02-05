Kartik Aaryan joins hands with Anshula Kapoor’s Fankind to raise funds for a noble cause

Anshula Kapoor’s Fankind, an online fundraising platform has announced their newest campaign with the heartthrob of the country – Kartik Aaryan! Through this experience, Kartik’s fans will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to dance with him and feature in a video on his Tik Tok page!

Kartik will be raising funds for Women's Cancer Initiative – Tata Memorial Hospital. The amount raised will be used for chemotherapy and treatment of women battling with breast cancer.

So excited about this one!! Thank youuuuu @kartikaaryan for coming on board and helping @fankindofficial raise money for the treatment of women battling breast cancer! ????????❤️ Girls & guys – This is your chance to dance with Kartik on #HaanMainGalat from Love Aaj Kal and feature in a video on his Tik Tok page! ???? Just log onto fankind.org/kartik and contribute now. Your donation will support Women’s Cancer Initiative – Tata Memorial Hospital help provide chemotherapy to women battling breast cancer. (link in bio) Location courtesy @estellamumbai . . #Fankind #ComeJoinTheMagic #FankindxKartik #DanceWithKartik #LoveAajKal #KarTikTokAaryan #HaanMainGalat

The Women’s Cancer Initiative – Tata Memorial Hospital (WCI-TMH) is a non-profit NGO that provides treatment and care to socially and economically disadvantaged women who are diagnosed with breast and gynecological cancer. With the aim of eliminating physical, financial and emotional suffering associated with breast as well as other cancers, they have been able to support hundreds of women in completing their treatment and therapy.

To participate in the campaign, fans can donate on Fankind’s website to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 200 or multiples thereof.

The campaign with Kartik Aaryan went live on 1st February, 2020.

