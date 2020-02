Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had a good run of 6 years on television and the show was quite the loved one. Despite the show ending, the star cast surely shares a close bond and the team has headed to Sri Lanka for a vacation. The pictures that they’ve shared on their Instagram are sure to make you miss the show!

The squad includes Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Aditi Bhatia, Krishna Mukherjee, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy. The pictures are absolutely enthralling as they act like their goofy selves in the stories. From posing in the pool to gorging on some delicious delicacies, the star cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is surely a fun gang to be around.

Take a look at their pictures.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results