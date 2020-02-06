Despite her weight loss, she doesn’t get hit on by guys, Sara Ali Khan tells Kareena Kapoor Khan

While she may be just two-movies old, such are Sara Ali Khan’s acting skills that we can’t wait to see what her next film is. Ahead of the much-awaited release of Love Aaj Kal, the beloved rising star gave us a glimpse into the real-life camaraderie with the Begum of Bollywood – Kareena Kapoor Khan. Featuring the two Pataudi ladies together on screen for the very first time, the next webisode of 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want 2, sees the duo compare relationships from 11 years ago to present day, the qualities one looks for in a partner, along with Sara’s much talked about weight-loss.

From talking about their family, Taimur, male attention, Love Aaj Kal, the latest webisode offered all the scoop one needed to have on the scintillating Sara. One of the heartfelt moments witnessed Kareena revealing that she misses the younger, but heavier, version of the popular actress. She claims that that the fitter Sara of today doesn’t eat pizza and has become a very boring person compared to what she used to be. Having recently uploaded an old video of hers where a heavier version of her is seen on a flight, Sara speaks on how the attention has completely shifted now. She quips, “I can now earn enough money to buy the pizza. I do think that people now look at me in a very different way. They don’t look at me as a nazarbattu (an object used to ward off the evil eye) anymore. I think that is a refreshing change.”

Sara today is one of the most-stylish celeb kids on the block. She goes on to add that while the change has been a welcome one, it’s not the most important thing for her. “No one hits on me and you know this. Because I am an intimidating and well-opinionated lady. I don’t get hit-on very often. As a person, I have never derived confidence from my looks. I don’t think that’s the first 5 things that comes to your mind when you talk to me.”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan look like a sight for sore eyes in white as they walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results