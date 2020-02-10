Alaya Furniturewalla is a beauty amidst the countryside in her latest magazine shoot, see photos

The silver screen debutante Alaya Furniturewalla has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement was made. The actress has already garnered all the love and appreciation of the audience for being such an effortless and promising actress. Giving us the perfect vibes and inspiration, the actress recently graced the cover of a leading magazine and now the inside pictures are definitely winning our hearts!

For the first look, Alaya looked fine and raw in the bell-sleeved knit sweater and kept her make up very minimal with heavy brows and a middle partitioned sleek hair tied back.

The second look, giving a normal striped shirt a twist Alaya paired, Silk shirt and a cotton shirt, and paired it with a cotton skirt and completed the look by pairing mustard chunky sneakers. Alaya kept her hair middle partitioned sleeked pony. Keeping her makeup minimal and eyebrows on fleek, gave the perfect mod-country vibes.

In the final look, Alaya paired a light sky blue shirt and layering it up with a soft brown knitted sweater and layering it up with a checkered full-sleeved trench coat having a small ruffled with buttoned detailing on one side. The actress finished the look with leather shoes. Keeping her makeup minimal and perfect nude lip, she looked as pretty as ever! This look is the perfect example of retro number and Alaya has surely nailed it with the right layering.

Alaya is the ‘girl of the moment’ and totally the talent everyone is looking forward to watching more on screen. The actress is totally enjoying swing of success and has already started ruling for such an amazing performance. The actress has marked an immovable place in the industry and looks the most promising by the audiences and critics alike.

Alaya made her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman which hit the screens on 31st January 2020 where she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Up next will be Puja Entertainment's second film starring the actress where more details are yet to be announced.

