Oscars 2020: Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit among others celebrate Bong Joon Ho’s incredible win with Parasite

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho and his film Parasite created his history at the 92 Academy Awards that took place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Parasite was up for six categories including Best Director, Best International Film, Best Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Production Design. They won four Academy Awards including Best Picture amongst the six nominations becoming the first South Korean film to do so.

As the world is celebrating the iconic win of Bong Joon Ho and the entire cast and crew of Parasite, Bollywood celebrities too sent out best wishes to the team. Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi among others tweeted after the Best Picture win.

Absolutely thrilled with the #Parasite win! Was undoubtedly my favourite international film of 2019! Bravo to the team! #BongJoonHo

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 10, 2020

Kudos #BongJoonHo!

You’ve not just created a brilliant film, but you’ve created history with #Parasite & inspired so many! This is exceptional ???????? #Oscars

— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) February 10, 2020

Parasite…..Jai Ho!!!!!

.#Oscars2020

— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 10, 2020

Wow. Parasite!

Loved Joaquin Phoenix in Joker but my favorite performance this year was Adam Driver in Marriage Story. He will win later for a much lesser performance.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 10, 2020

It is #Parasite for #BestPicture.:) @TheAcademy

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 10, 2020

Rejoice #SouthKorea ????????????????

Rest of Asia, be inspired ????????????????#parasite was brilliant

I’m usually very good at picking plot twists before they happen, did it in Shyamalan’s ‘Sixth Sense’ halfway thru the film but this blew me away

Although my personal vote was #1917TheMovie#Oscars

— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 10, 2020

Art doesn't have a language but is universal… #Parasite has definitely proved that! It's one of the movies that I personally liked & I'm glad that it has won the #BestPicture at the #Oscars. Congratulations to the entire team!!????????

— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 10, 2020

A Korean film with English subs sweeps the Oscars #historical As artists and entertainers, our craft has the power to cross boundaries and barriers … #BongJoonHo ‘s #Parasite has proved just that! Many congratulations for the win!! @TheAcademy

— Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 10, 2020

