Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s translator Sharon Choi wins the hearts of the Twitterati

The 92nd Academy Awards ended just a few hours ago and it has become a talking point, having watched by crores of viewers all over the world. And of course, the most memorable part of the ceremony was the back-to-back victories of the Korean cult film Parasite. This film won not only in the International Feature Film (formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film) category but also won in the Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture categories. It has created history by doing so. It’s not just the first South Korean film to win the International Feature Film but also a rare foreign language film to win Best Screenplay. Moreover, around 10 foreign language films have previously been nominated in Best Picture, including Roma, Amour and Life Is Beautiful but none of them ever won until Parasite.

The director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, came on the stage four times, and each time, he was accompanied by a translator since the filmmaker doesn’t speak English impeccably. This good-looking translator has already becoming a talking point and viewers applauded her for being so articulate, professional and keeping her emotions in check. And of course, her cute looks have added to her hype.

Are you, like many others, wondering who she is and what’s her name? Well, here are the details. The name of the translator in question is Sharon Choi and she has been accompanying the Parasite team at all the major international events. Aged 25, she is Korean-American and is currently based in Seoul. She comes to the rescue of Bong Joon Ho and the film’s team not just for interviews but also when they have to go up on stage.

At the Golden Globes, the anchors were sweet enough to give her limelight as well. Sharon was surprised with a question being directed to her and admitted it’s embarrassing for her to talk about herself for a change. She also revealed that she might seem composed but she’s super anxious all the time. Bong Joon Ho at this point said “She has a big fandom”. He also told, “She is perfect and we all depend on her” and then revealing, “She's also a great filmmaker”. Sharon at this point sheepishly said “Yes, I want to direct”.

Meanwhile, her fan club of sorts has already got loads of members and they have been tweeting incessantly about her.

Parasite is a story of a poor family barely surviving doing odd jobs. Their fortunes change when their son gets a job in a rich family as English tutor. He, very wittily, gets his family members employed in the wealthy household by slyly replacing the existing employees one by one. The film has been making waves for its direction, performances, a comment on class divide in Korea and the unpredictable narrative. It caught attention of the world during its premiere in 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. Slowly, it became a phenomenon and has also emerged victorious at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Award and 73rd British Academy Film Awards. In its home market South Korea, it amassed $72 million. Worldwide, its collections stand at $167.6 million, as of February 9, 2020. The film is still running in many countries, including in India, where it released on January 31, 2020 to a fabulous response.

