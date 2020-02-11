The Truth About the Coronavirus?

Here is a tweet from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Ethiopian Director General of the World Health Organization from February 9, 2020 with my highlight:

After much finger pointing and conjecture by the world's media, has Dr. Tedros actually revealed the true nature of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak?

Here's what China's President Xi Jinping had to say on February 10, 2020 according to the South China Morning Post:

"The outbreak of the coronavirus is a major test of the national disease control and prevention centres of all levels in the country. It has shown both the strengths and many shortcomings of the system…We must remain firmly confident about the fundamentally positive outlook of China's economy in the long term."

Lastly, here is what Donald Trump had to say about the continued spread of the coronavirus on February 7, 2020:



The truth is out there, we just have to find it.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results