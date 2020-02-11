Kamya Punjabi looks like the quintessential Indian bride as she dresses up in red for her wedding with Shalabh Dang

Kamiya Punjabi is one of the most sought after actresses of the industry who has been doing some of the best roles when it comes to television. The actress is currently working on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors and has earned a lot of appreciation for her role in the show. Just yesterday, Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with her beau Shalabh Dang and has taken to her Instagram to re-introduce herself as Mrs. Kamya Shalabh Dang.
Take a look at the pictures and the video that Kamya shared.
View this post on Instagram
Meet the New Me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang ❤️ #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial
A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:05pm PST
View this post on Instagram
With tears of joy i share my happiness with each one of you through this beautiful video by @theglamweddingofficial team ❤️???????? @shalabhdang #10thfeb2020
A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on Feb 11, 2020 at 2:49am PST
This is both Kamya and Shalabh’s second marriage and the couple has a girl and a boy, respectively, their previous marriages.
