Esha Deol turns author with her debut parenting book Amma Mia

Apart from being an actor who later willingly shifted her focus to motherhood, Esha Deol is also an author now. Her first book, revolving around her journey through motherhood, has been named Amma Mia. A mother to two, she aims to reach out to new mothers with handy parenting tips and also with her experience of being a parent.

Esha took to Instagram to share the first look of her book. "Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it. #ammamia is a book from one mother to another and I hope the book acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there," she wrote.

As I make my foray into writing with my first book AMMA MIA!!! It's on a subject that is very close to my heart—parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I'm glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I've been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it. #ammamia is a book from one mother to another and I hope the book acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there. I'm ecstatic to be a part of the @penguinindia Penguin family and have my daughters to thank for turning me into an author as well! My heartfelt thanks to Jaya aunty ( bachchan) for writing such a wonderful foreword for my debut book !

A few days ago, she had shared with her fans that a 'good news' was on its way, and some of her followers actually assumed she was going to embrace motherhood one more time. That would have been a great news indeed, but this is no less.

In 2012, Esha tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani. In 2017, they were blessed with their elder daughter Radhya. In June 2019, their second daughter Mirya was born.

