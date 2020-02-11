Sonam Kapoor Ahuja becomes the face of Jannah High Jewelry Collection’s royal bijouterie

Jannah High Jewelry Collection marks the collaboration of designs by Her Highness, Sheikha Fatema bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and BVLGARI, the Italian luxury brand that is renowned for its most exquisite jewelry, watches, fragrances, accessories, and leather goods. The high-end collection has roped in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as its face.

Underlining the journey of two wondrous cities, Rome and Abu Dhabi, the collection is themed as a 'Five Petal Story'; it is an ode to heritage by the young princess and the brand. A source says, "Sonam is the face of some of the most delicately crafted bijouterie designed by Her Highness and helmed by BVLGARI."

The source adds, "Sonam is a fashion force worldwide. The actress has a strong star presence globally and her major appearances testify to her keen understanding of the jewelry craft. She has already shot for the collaboration and she launches the Jannah Collection with Her Highness."

A celebutante with global repute, Sonam was invited for a private viewing at Louvre Museum with Her Highness. The actress unveils the collection today, followed by a gala dinner and a press conference that sheds light on the association is scheduled for the next day.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited to speak at the prestigious Davos House 2020

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results