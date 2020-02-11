Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as the new face of women’s wear brand Imara

The youth-oriented fashion retailer, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL), has announced Bollywood fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new brand ambassador for their women's ethnic wear brand Imara. Imara is a fashion line conceptualized as a contemporary interpretation of the conventional and offers a refreshing take on ethnic designs. Imara has a versatile range of products spanning across trendy ethnic wear sets and various separates such as kurtas, bottom wear, and dupattas that can be mixed and matched to create interesting looks.

Speaking on the announcement, Ms. Anjana Reddy, Founder & CEO, USPL said, "We are elated to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the face of Imara – one of India's fastest growing women's ethnic wear brands! With this partnership, we aim to further expand the brand's footprints across the country. We are currently present at 210 points of sale, pan India and we aim to double that number in the next 2 years. This partnership will further strengthen Imara's relationship with the discerning woman of modern India.

Elaborating on her association with Imara, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Imara's progressive take on ethnic wear appeals to my aesthetics as I love wearing classic ethnic pieces with modern silhouettes. Imara is the wardrobe upgrade every Indian woman would love."

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan look like a sight for sore eyes in white as they walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results