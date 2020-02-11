Arijit Singh buys four flats in Mumbai suburbs for Rs 9 crore?

If reports are to go by, then popular singer Arijit Singh has splurged an eye-popping Rs 9.1 crores to buy four flats in Mumbai suburbs. Situated on the same floor, the flats are reportedly located in Versova, and the singer has already paid Rs 54 lakh for the stamp duties.
A report also suggests that one flat is of is 32 square meters and has cost the singer Rs 1.80 crore. Another flat, which is of 70 square meters came for Rs 2.20 crore. We heard he bought the third flat for Rs 2.60 crore and it is around 80 square metres. The fourth flat is spread across 70 square metre and cost him Rs 2.5 crore.
