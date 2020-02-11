Drake and Josh actor Josh Peck to reprise Tom Hanks’ role in Turner & Hooch reboot on Disney +

Disney +, that is set to launch a variety of shows, has ordered 12 episodes for the reboot of Tom Hanks' Turner & Hooch starring Drake and Josh actor Josh Peck. The actor, who was last seen in a sitcom, Grandfathered alongside John Stamos.
Variety has reported, "Josh Peck will star in the series as Scott Turner, described as an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshall who inherits a big unruly dog. He soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. The series has received a 12-episode order. Matt Nix is writing and executive producing the series, with Josh Levy co-executive producing."
