Neha Dhupia cheers for husband Angad Bedi as he heads for a knee surgery

Actor Angad Bedi, who is presently shooting for Alt Balaji's new series, recently sustained a knee injury while shooting for an action sequence. Nearly a month after the incident, Angad is now headed for a knee surgery. Before going in to the OT, he shared this video on Instagram, wherein wife Neha Dhupia cheers him up and he also lists what all he wants to eat after the surgery.

"That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery… I think my nerves got me talking too much… captured by my wifey ( also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured ) but I still love her too much … stay tuned for more … will keep u posted with more videoes if I’m not dying in pain," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery… I think my nerves got me talking too much… captured by my wifey ( also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured ????????) but I still love her too much … stay tuned for more … will keep u posted with more videoes if I’m not dying in pain ???????? … #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1

A post shared by Angad Bedi “ARVIND VASHISHTHH” (@angadbedi) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:56pm PST

Neha, Angad's own cheerleader, dropped a comment. "I love you … more embrace with the brace," she wrote. We're sure the surgery is going to go just right.

Angad, who was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor, is also a part of Janhvi Kapoor's next release The Kargil Girl, and will be playing an army officer.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results