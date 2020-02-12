Workout Wednesday just got better after watching Anil Kapoor run!

The mystery that Anil Kapoor is, his fans are pretty much convinced that the Malang actor has not aged for a very long time. After his performance was highly appreciated in the Mohit Suri directorial, he took to his social media to share a heartfelt thank you to all the portals and newspapers who lauded him for his work in the film.

While the 63-year-old never fails to amaze us with his dedication towards fitness, he posted a video of himself running on the tracks and we’re very motivated to hit the gym! Anil shared the video with the caption, “Making sure I don’t miss that train in #AKvsAK!! #RunningPrepBegins #WorkoutWednesday”.

Take a look at it.

Making sure I don’t miss that train in #AKvsAK!! #RunningPrepBegins #WorkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/fnLXKdl2ve

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 12, 2020

