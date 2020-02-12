10 Years of My Name Is Khan: Karan Johar shares emotional post, thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan clocks a decade today. Directed by Karan Johar, the film not only won huge applause from the audience, but also gave out a strong message of equality and harmony above religious divisions. A decade later, Karan is still emotional about the film.

He took to Instagram to write a long note, and thanked his heart out to Shah Rukh for being a part of it. "This will always remain an extremely special film for me….a film that not only had relevant messaging but also ( in my opinion) a beating heart! Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan…and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ….for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film…love you so much Bhai," his note reads. He also thanked Kajol, a 'fabulous and incredible artist', for joining the film and writer Shibani Bathija for creating every character aptly.

Earlier in the day, Kajol also shared an emotional post on the film completing 10 years.

Shah Rukh Khan, for his performance as Rizwan, bagged the Best Actor Award at that year's Filmfare Awards, and Karan went home with the Best Director's award.

