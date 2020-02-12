Angrezi Medium: Ahead of trailer release, Irrfan Khan reveals he Won’t be able to promote the film

Ace actor Irrfan Khan will be making his comeback after a hiatus with Dinesh Vijan – Homi Adajania’s upcoming slice of life film, Angrezi Medium. The actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, shot the film last year. Embarking on a new journey, the trailer will be out on Thursday, February 13 but before that, the actor has an endearing and hopeful message for his fans.

“Hello, Bhaiyyo aur Beheno! Namaskar! Main Irrfan. Main aaj aapke saath hoon bhi aur nahin bhi. Khair, yeh film Angrezi Medium mere liye bahut khaas hai. Sach, yekin maniya, meri dil ki khwahish thi ki iss film ko utne hi pyaar se promote karu jitne pyaar se hum logo ne banaya hai. Lekin, mere sharer ke andar kuch unwanted mehmaan baithe huye hain unse vartalap chal raha hai. Dekhte hai kis karwat uth baithta hai. Jaisa bhi hoga, aapko itelah kar diya jayega. Kahawat hai 'When life gives you lemon, you make a lemonade'. Bolne mein accha lagta hai but sach mein jab zingagi aapke haath mein nimbu thambati hai na, toh shikanji banana bahut mushkil ho jata hai. Lekin, aapke paas aur choice bhi kya hai positive rehne ke alawa? Inn halat hai nimbu ki shikanji bana paate hai ki nahi bana pate hai, yeh aap par hai. Par hum sab ne iss film ko ussi positivity k saath banaya hai. Par mujhe umeed hai ki yeh film aapko sikhayegi, hasayegi, rulayegi, phir hasayegi shayad! (Hello, brothers and sisters. I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front. There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult).”

He concluded by saying, "Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other. Watch the film. And yes. Wait for me!"

Angrezi Medium stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and is set for March 20, 2020 release.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Karwaan directed by Akarsh Khurana which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

