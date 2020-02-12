Dharmendra to launch his farm to fork restaurant He-Man on Valentine’s Day

After Garam Dharam, veteran actor Dharmendra is ready to bring to us a fresh eatery! Named He-Man, the farm to fork eatery will be located on Karnal Highway. It opens its gates this Valentine's Day i.e. 14th February, at 10.30 a.m in the morning.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news with us. "Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “ Garam Dharam Dhaba” now I’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called “He Man”, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me .love you all…your Dharam," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “ Garam Dharam Dhaba”now I’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called “He Man”, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me .love you all…your Dharam .

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on Feb 11, 2020 at 9:50pm PST

A couple of years back, he opened the first outlet of his restaurant Garam Dharam in New Delhi's Connaught Place. For the same, he partnered with restaurateur Umang Tewari who owns brands such as The Vault Cafe and Cafe Out of the Box.

Dharmendra, along with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, also owns a huge farm-house in Lonavla, sprawling across 100 acres of land. Reportedly, the family was also planning to open a 30-cottage resort in their farm house.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results