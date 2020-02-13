Sara Ali Khan takes the driver’s seat and Kartik Aaryan is nervous! See photo

Sara Ali Khan looks flawless, dances like a dream and oozes charm when she talks. But we don't know whether her driving skills are equally dreamy…LOL! Her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan happened to sit a car that had Sara behind the wheels. His face says, he is having quite a lot of palpitation about it!

Sara, however, is chilled when she goes out for a ride on Kartik's bike. She shared this photograph on Instagram, which is collage of two images. In one, she sits before the steering while Kartik makes a nervous face. In another, the two, sitting on the bike, are all smiles. Sara also channelized her inner poet once more! "Behind the wheel Zoe is scary..Veer is nervous- justifiably weary ..He would rather run or take a fairy, But luckily on his bike she is merry! #LoveAajKal Releasing tomorrow.. Come ride with us, away from all your sorrow..Buy the ticket- beg or borrow," she wrote.

Okay, that's quite a poem!

Sara and Kartik have rounded the promotional spree with a rather hectic multi-city promotional tour. Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, releases on February 14, 2020.

