Pooja Bedi gets back at trolls for calling Alaya F out on nepotism after her ‘anti-reservation’ stance

Pooja Bedi recently took a stance against reservation of all sorts and got massively trolled for her tweet. With Alaya F’s debut in Jawaani Jaaneman the fans started calling her out on the existing nepotism in the industry and things just took a bad turn after that. Pooja Bedi came to her daughter’s rescue and got back at the trolls for using the term nepotism when they don’t have any other comeback.

Her first tweet read, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics…. this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement”

After being trolled, she tweeted, “If you're damning someone for being born into a family.. then its resentment and jealousy. U need to see their hard work and its results. If someone has performed fabulously & their years of hard work show they deserve their space on the screen why should their birth irk someone?”

Putting an end to the discussion, Pooja Bedi tweeted, “Nepotism nepotism nepotism !! the "run to" word when u want to bash a star kid because u have no other tools in hand! so Let me make it clear. GRATITUDE is when you count your own blessings & JEALOUSY is when you count the blessings given to others. cheers!”

