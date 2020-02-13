After Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan announces her next titled Sherni

Vidya Balan is one of the actresses who choose their scripts very wisely. After starring in Mission Mangal and playing a pivotal role, she is all set to play the role of a genius yet again in Shakuntala Devi. She will be portraying the role of the Human Computer in the biopic and will be accompanied by Sanya Malhotra as her daughter.

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram to announce her next, Sherni. Making sure her films are female-oriented, Vidya Balan has truly become one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. She took to her Instagram to share a picture with the caption, “Thrilled to announce my next film – #SHERNI … Cannot wait to start shoot! Directed by: #AmitMasurkar Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar Written by: @aasthatiku Watch this space for more!”

Take a look at it.

We can’t wait to see what Vidya Balan has in store for us with her next.

