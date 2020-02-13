A cryptic tweet from the official Fast and Furious 9 account has led fans to think that Asim Riaz will be a part of the film

February 13, 2020

Asim Riaz has become a global favourite after John Cena posted his pictures twice. With just a couple of days left for the finale of Bigg Boss 13, the fans are convinced that Asim will walk away with the trophy. His fan-following has been massive throughout the season and a lot of people are rooting for his win. His efforts are being lauded all across the world and John Cena is one of them.

Now, in a cryptic tweet posted by the official Twitter account of Fast And Furious 9, there’s a possibility that Asim Riaz might join the cast. There’s also a chance that John Cena is low-key rooting for Asim’s win because they starred in the same movie together. The tweet read, “@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theatres May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe.”



@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theaters May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/KycmQa2sMq

— #F9 (@TheFastSaga) February 10, 2020

The finale of Bigg Boss will be telecasted on February 15 and the viewers are getting impatient to know who the winner is.




