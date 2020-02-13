Shame On You Pam, For Marrying This Harvey Weinstein Wannabe!

Cannot IMAGINE what got into Pam Anderson that she even entertained the NOTION of marrying the disreputable Jon Peters, who is commonly known in Hollywood as another Harvey Weinstein. (She didn’t google him?) Peters started as a hairdresser and used women like Barbra Streisand to climb the ladder of success and become a Hollywood “producer.” He’s notorious as a sexual harasser and predator who’s been sued numerous times by employees – he once exposed himself to his personal assistant AND her two year old daughter! She won her case and collected 3 million. Peters is also renowned for the nasty rages, threats, and vulgarity that he got away with for years. Pam needs to have her head examined…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results