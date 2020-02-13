Miley Cyrus Did Something Right

Miley Cyrus is in New York for Fashion Week and she has never looked better. Even her mullet haircut looks more appealing. We were happy to hear that she turned DOWN an offer from Juul to sell their vaping products in an ad campaign aimed at young people. (Miley DOES have the voice to promote smokes) Several states, including New York and California, are suing the company for causing the youth vaping epidemic by advertising on teen and kid websites, including the cartoon network! Miley also surprised the audience when she walked as a model in the Marc Jacobs show.

