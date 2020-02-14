On ‘Changes’ release day, Justin Bieber teaches Jimmy Fallon how to play ice hockey

Justin Bieber's highly awaited album 'Changes' out now. After much anticipation, the 26-year-old singer has released his fifth studio album years after his last one, 'Purpose'. On the album release day, the singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon played a game of ice hockey. Bieber tried to teach Jimmy a few basic tricks to learn the game before their final showdown. Their banter is pretty hilarious.

Tonight @jimmyfallon @fallontonight pic.twitter.com/Ob8ZRiHH7H

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 14, 2020

Justin's full-length album comprises 17 songs including collaborations with Post Malone, Quavo, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Clever and Lil Dicky. His comeback single was 'Yummy' followed by 'Get Me' featuring Kehlani and 'Yummy Remix' featuring Summer Walker and 'Intentions' ft. Quavo.

Justin Bieber announced that he is going on Tour starting from May 14. He will be joined by Jaden Smith and Kehlani on the Changes Tour.

