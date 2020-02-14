Arjun Bijlani titled as the TV Personality of the Year 2019 at Global Digital Marketing Awards!

Arjun Bijlani started off his journey in Remix and then moved on to Left Right Left where he had a full-fledged role as Alekh, who gets sent to the military academy from jail. He has been a heartthrob for the longest time and still manages to woo his female fans by posting pictures on his social media. He surely has come a long way from when he started his journey. Arjun Bijlani has even moved on to hosting reality shows as well.
View this post on Instagram
Television personality of the year 2019 #digitalentertainmentawards #globaldigitalmarketingawards #gratitude #fanlove styled @anusoru ..
A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:05am PST
Clearly, his fans are impatient to have him back on their screens!
