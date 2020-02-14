As Gully Boy clocks one year, here’s how life has changed for Siddhant Chaturvedi since the movie released

Today marks one year of Gully Boy, the movie that created a massive buzz across all waters and also gave the people Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher. The actor made his silver screen debut with Gully Boy and took the world by a storm. Siddhant is on a roll and there’s no slowing him down.

When asked about how life has changed after Gully Boy, Siddhant shares, “Life has changed, now I’m shooting for films as a lead hero in the industry back to back with the biggest banners, out there with some of the biggest directors.”

He further shares his upcoming projects and also talks about his passion project and says, “then I’ll be doing an action film that’s my passion project and then end this year with a horror-comedy which will be hilarious. Every day is different, either I’m reading, or I’m shooting for something or I’m shouting for bands, it’s amazing. I’m loving life right now.”

All through 2019, Siddhant received accolades and garnered immense appreciation for his portrayal of MC Sher. The actor won various awards with the most recent one being the prestigious ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award for best debut.’

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

View this post on Instagram

#OneYearOfGullyBoy ❤️

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:42pm PST

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday starrer to start rolling in March

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results