1 Year of Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh shared a throwback video of Deepika Padukone rapping ‘Apna Time Aayega’

Here's Valentine's Day present from DeepVeer! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned from their vacation on Friday morning. As today marks one year since Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy released, the lead actor of the film shared an adorable video of Deepika Padukone rapping 'Apna Time Aayega'.

Dressed in all white, the beautiful actress is singing the verses of the song as you can hear Ranveer's laugh. "Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone," he wrote on Instagram. It also seemed apt to share it on Valentine's Day.

View this post on Instagram

Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! ???????????????????? #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 14, 2020 at 1:59am PST

Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin among others.

