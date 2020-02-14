1 Year of Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh shared a throwback video of Deepika Padukone rapping ‘Apna Time Aayega’

Here's Valentine's Day present from DeepVeer! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned from their vacation on Friday morning. As today marks one year since Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy released, the lead actor of the film shared an adorable video of Deepika Padukone rapping 'Apna Time Aayega'.
View this post on Instagram
Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! ???????????????????? #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 14, 2020 at 1:59am PST
Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin among others.
