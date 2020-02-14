Sujoy Ghosh’s Valentine wish sharing a BTS from Bob Biswas receives a facepalm from Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan recently started shooting for the film Bob Biswas. On Valentine's Day, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had a deadly wish as he shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film.
Sharing the picture of an autopsy table with the team prepping up the dimly lit room to shoot the scene, Sujoy wrote, "till death do us part…’ happy valentine’s day.”
‘till death do us part…”
happy valentine’s day ♥️#bobbiswas pic.twitter.com/V3uLd0UL2N
— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) February 14, 2020
The caption, however, did not seem to have amused the leading man Abhishek Bachchan as he replied to the producer's post with a facepalm emoji.
The film is slated to release later this year and will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.
