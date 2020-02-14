Video: Kartik Aaryan talks about his full-proof plan to propose someone; Sara Ali Khan talks about whom she will give chocolates to

With their movie releasing on Valentine’s Day, it is only fitting that we have Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan talk about the day of love. The couple during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, attended the Meet And Greet event with Bollywood Hungama where they interacted with their fans and answered a few questions during the session. In an exclusive interview, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan spoke about Valentine’s week and that they think about it.

When Kartik was asked about the propose day, he said, “I always propose on April Fool’s day so if the answer is yes then great if not then I can get away with saying it was a prank. Both Sara and Kartik had a hearty laugh when he revealed his full-proof plan of asking a girl out. Similarly, when the duo was asked about celebrating the chocolate day, Sara Ali Khan said, “I will gift chocolates to myself because I deserve to eat chocolates!”

Watch the duo engage in a super fun Valentine’s special interview, right here.

Positive reviews have been pouring in for their first film together, Love Aaj Kal and they are very grateful for it.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were asked about their FIRST KISS and this is how they responded!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results