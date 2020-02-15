Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sunil Grover’s Amitabh Bachchan mimicry cracks up Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is set to take place tonight. After much anticipation, the Salman Khan hosted reality show is coming to a close. It is also been reported that Paras Chhabra decided to quit the show and take Rs. 10 lakhs with him that was provided via a money bag. Another contestant to be evicted is Arti Singh. An hour ago, it was revealed that a task was performed, Rohit Shetty announced that Rashami Desai is the next contestant to be out. With that being said, three contestants are currently in line for the grand finale trophy – Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill.

As per leaked videos, the opening sequence of the show will showcase Salman Khan will be performing couple of his hits including 'Race 3', 'Swag Se Swagat' and 'Munna Badnaam Hua'. This will be followed by Sunil Grover's appearance on the show. The comedian will transform himself as KBC's host Amitabh Bachchan and his mimicry cracks up Salman Khan.

@whosunilgrover bane nakli Bachchan saab ne ki humaare finalists aur asli @beingsalmankhan ke saath khood saari masti on #BB13GrandFinale!

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will air tonight, February 15.

