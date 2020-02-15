Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: After alleged phone call leak, Shilpa Shinde claims she was in abusive relationship with Sidharth Shukla

Ahead of the finale of Bigg Boss 13, former Bigg Boss winner and actress Shilpa Shinde has made some shocking revelations about Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular contestants of the current season and is also the most likely to win. Several former contestants of the show and ardent fans have often emphasized on how the channel and makers have been biased towards Sidharth Shukla.

A while ago audio of Sidharth Shukla allegedly engaging in an abusive conversation with Shilpa Shinde went viral on social media. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Shilpa Shinde said that the audio is a conversation between a girlfriend and boyfriend after a fight. She said that Sidharth has even pushed her out of a moving car. Shilpa said that the reason she is speaking up now is that she feels that such a person does not deserve to win.

Talking further about her abusive relationship with Sidharth, Shilpa said that he would always hit her and she had even registered a police complaint against him.

Sidharth and Shilpa got into a relationship in the year 2011. According to the Shilpa, the relationship got stretched because of Sidharth’s ego as he could not accept someone leaving him. While they were dating, Shilpa said Sidharth was over-possessive, demanding, aggressive and abusive. Terming him a pscyho, Shilpa revealed that she had to get rid of him slowly.

When asked why she chose to speak about this now, she said that she feels terrible that someone like him has a chance of winning the show.

