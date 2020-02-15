Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Is Rashami Desai out of the game already?

In a few hours, we will all get to know who is finally taking the trophy home, from Bigg Boss 13. As the much talked-about season of the TV reality show comes to an end, four contestants are left within the house. Tonight, we get to witness the face-off at the grand finale.

Ahead of that, if rumours are to be believed, then Rashami Desai, one of the major contenders of the trophy, is out of the race. While we do not have any confirmation on the same as of yet, rumours have it that Rashami might be evicted already.

EXCLUSIVE Rashami Desai Evicted

Now Top 3

Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla

Shenaaz Gill

During the mid-week eviction on 13th February. Mahira Sharma had to exit the show. Reportedly. Paras Chhabra has also quit the show after being paid Rs 10 lakh.

Considering that the war is now between Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill, it will be interesting as to who cracks the jackpot finally.

Watch this space to know what unfolds at the grand finale.

