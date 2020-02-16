Filmfare Awards 2020: From quirky to elegant to zany – Taking fashion cues again from Ranveer Singh

The Filmfare Awards 2020 took place on Saturday night in Guwahati, Assam for the very first time. The who's who of the industry were in attendance as many took home the coveted black lady. Ranveer Singh won Best Actor award for his performance in Gully Boy. The film made a clean sweep of overall 13 awards, the actor was extremely delighted. Before taking his flight and returning to Mumbai, the actor went live on Instagram post-midnight and thanked his fans for always supporting him. "Thank you for always embracing me, my graft, giving me love as an entertainer & allowing me to entertain you. You are the wind beneath my wings. Everything I do, I do it for you.”

As the actor loves to leave a mark wherever he goes, his style statement was truly grabbing attention. Known for his vivid sense of style, Ranveer Singh, on Friday, was snapped at the Kalina airport in Mumbai while he was heading to Assam. The actor wore head-to-toe Marcelo Burlon County Of Milan Easy Rider print shirt worth Rs. 52,292.06 (675 Euro) with the same Easy Rider pants which seems to be unavailable on the official website at the moment. He paired up his look with Che Guevara beret and black sneakers.

Once again, Ranveer and his stylist Nitasha Gaurav created a stunning look. Ditching dramatic fashion, the actor opted for a more subtle look for the awards night. Dressed in black glitter jacket with a crisp white shirt and black pants from Chennai-based designer Kaushik Velendra Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, the actor looked sharp in the evening wear. Known for adding detachable muscle pads on the shoulders, this was the first time the designer styled a Bollywood star. And interestingly, it was Deepika who chose the outfit for him. The actress commented on his photo revealing, "guess who chose his suit for tonight!? yours truly."

At the airport during the wee hours of Sunday, Ranveer was papped again and this time, he went for a more outlandish look. The actor wore a metallic hi-shine foil box coat from the brand Berthold that has a detachable hood, snap button closure and front patch pockets that cost up to Rs. 46,404.46 (599 Euro). He paired up the look with similar multi-pleated draw-string trouser worth Rs. 22,698.62 (293 Euro). He completed his look with black shoes and black faux fur bucket hat and shades.

A very special moment that I’ll never forget ???????? receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats..Legend of the silver screen..the one and only @madhuridixitnene . Etched in my heart forever ❤️ #blessed #grateful

Ranveer Singh was awarded the Best Actor award by Madhuri Dixit. The actor shared a photo with her and wrote, "A very special moment that I’ll never forget ???????? receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats..Legend of the silver screen..the one and only @MadhuriDixit. Etched in my heart forever ❤️ #blessed #grateful."

Best Actor in a Leading Role ????#gullyboy ???? @filmfare ❤️????????

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has two releases this year. The actor will star as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. The film is releasing on April 10, 2020. This will be followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar that might release by the end of 2020.

@kaushik_velendra

@kaushik_velendra

@kaushik_velendra

