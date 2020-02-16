As internet stays divided over Bigg Boss 13 finale, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan says Asim Riaz was deserving than Sidharth Shukla

After almost five months, the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 came to a close with Sidharth Shukla taking home the winning trophy along with the prize money. As the announcement was made on Saturday night, the internet bashed the makers of the show for being biased towards Shukla. Since then, the fans of Asim Riaz are trending #PublicKaWinner on Twitter whereas Sidharth fans are putting out tweets with the hashtag #HistoricWinnerSid. Even former Bigg Boss contestants are claiming that the channel was biased towards Shukla.

Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, stated that Asim Riaz had the quality of becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 13. “Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM,” she wrote on Twitter. Ever since the show began, the actress and former winner of the reality show has been rooting for Riaz.

Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM ……

— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 15, 2020

Even season 9 contestant, Kishwer Merchant claimed that winner seemed pretty predictable."What a predictable season .. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins !! #bestseasonever #BB13GrandFinale," she tweeted.

What a predictable season .. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins !! #bestseasonever ???? #BB13GrandFinale

— Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, a video went viral on social media. The video was claiming from the control room as a woman was heard saying both the finalists received the equal number of votes during the live voting. And it was also heard that the decision was upon her. Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment post the video and have been trending #FixedWinnerSiddharth and #boycottcolorstv hashtags.

Video from the control room right before winner announcement. Both Asim & Sidharth got equal votes in live voting but Sid was announced as the Winner. Do u need any more proof that Ss was already decided as Winner @ColorsTV #boycottcolorstv pic.twitter.com/gjBRRjOUGR

— Feriha (@ferysays) February 16, 2020

Sidharth Shukla has been a known face on TV with shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had equal number of votes, claims woman from viral video of control room

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results