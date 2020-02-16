Filmfare Awards 2020: Varun Dhawan shares a warm moment with the original Coolie No 1 Govinda 

The Filmfare Awards that was held in Guwahati, Assam last night saw an array of stars in attendance. From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar several A-list stars performed and celebrated the night dedicated to honouring cinema.

Varun Dhawan, who was also present at the ceremony was caught on camera sharing a heartwarming moment with actor Govinda. The two shared some laughter at the event while Varun even touched his feet.

At the awards ceremony, Varun Dhawan put up an energetic performance on songs from his latest film Street Dancer 3D. Meanwhile, Govinda was felicitated with Excellence in Cinema award at the event.

View this post on Instagram

@varundvn sets the stage ablaze with this performance! #Filmfare Tonight at 9 PM!

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Feb 15, 2020 at 12:40pm PST

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for father David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1, which is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda. Varun Dhawan will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film. The actor was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2020: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan bring the house down

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results