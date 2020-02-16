Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Asim Riaz Reacts on internet calling Sidharth Shukla a Fixed Winner

After almost five months, the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 came to a close with Sidharth Shukla taking home the winning trophy along with the prize money. The announcement was made on Saturday night when Sidharth was declared the winner and Asim became the first runner up. The internet is divided over Sidharth's win while some have claimed the channel was biased towards him. Since then, the fans of Asim Riaz are trending #PublicKaWinner on Twitter whereas Sidharth fans are putting out tweets with the hashtag #HistoricWinnerSid.

When quizzed about the fixed winner claim, Asim Riaz rubbished the rumours stating that these claims are not true. Speaking to ABP News, "Kuch bhi aisa nahi hai. Fixed kuch bhi nahi hota…audience ke pyaar ki wajah se main yahaan tak pahuncha aur woh (Sidharth) bhi jeeta hai. So, fixed kuch nahi hai… it's just real. Jo hai saamne hai toh aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. (There's nothing like that. Nothing is fixed.. I reached till here and he (Sidharth) won the show all because of the audience's love. So, it is not fixed and nothing like that happens."

Earlier in the day, a video went viral on social media. The video was claiming from the control room as a woman was heard saying both the finalists received the equal number of votes during the live voting. And it was also heard that the decision was upon her. Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment post the video and have been trending #FixedWinnerSiddharth and #boycottcolorstv hashtags.

Video from the control room right before winner announcement. Both Asim & Sidharth got equal votes in live voting but Sid was announced as the Winner. Do u need any more proof that Ss was already decided as Winner @ColorsTV #boycottcolorstv pic.twitter.com/gjBRRjOUGR

— Feriha (@ferysays) February 16, 2020

ALSO READ: As internet stays divided over Bigg Boss 13 finale, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan says Asim Riaz was deserving than Sidharth Shukla

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results