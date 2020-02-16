Filmfare Awards 2020: Ayushmann pays tribute to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna among other icons

Ayushmann Khurrana has been on top of his game with seven back-to-back super hits. Now, at an awards ceremony in Guwahati, Assam, the versatile star put on his dancing shoes and paid tribute to the legendary actors. He set the set on fire by dancing on the immortal songs of Indian cinema’s greatest superstars Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, to name a few. His blistering performance wowed audience as Ayushmann gave the perfect salute to these icons.

In a medley that mesmerised Guwahati, Ayushmann performed on 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan' from Mera Naam Joker, a Raj Kapoor classic; 'Yeh Dil Naa Hota Bechara' featuring the late Dev Anand; 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' featuring Rajesh Khanna and 'Mere Angane Mein' featuring mega star Amitabh Bachchan and the catchy 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' from Saaheb with Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh. This song also features in his forthcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a family entertainer.

An eyewitness says, “It was simply brilliant to have a new Bollywood star paying a majestic tribute to Indian cinema’s biggest superstars! It was an act that has high energy and Ayushmann ensured that he made the audience participate in his tribute. Post his act, he got a standing ovation for people in Guwahati, which was overwhelming. Indians love their cinema and seeing someone like Ayushmann going all out to salute the legends is of course a big moment in showbiz.”

The source says, “The highlight was Ayushmann dancing on Amitabh Bachchan’s song! Both of them team up for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and it was a special moment when Ayushmann started dancing on Amitabh Bachchan’s song Mere Angane Mein! This was Ayushmann’s own way of saluting the mega-star, the biggest icon of the Hindi film industry.”

Filmfare Awards 2020 took place Guwahati, Assam on February 15, 2020.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayushmann Khurrana says kissing scene with Jitendra Kumar is a necessity to normalize the sensitive topic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results