BTS releases tracklist with 20 songs for upcoming album Map Of The Soul 7, features a collaboration with Sia

The South Korean group BTS is just five days away from the release of their highly anticipated album, 'Map Of The Soul 7'. This will be their fourth LP after last year's mini-album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'.

The tracklist was released today for the awaited album. Three tracks have already been released via music video format. Those include Suga's 'Interlude: Shadow', J-Hope's 'Outro: Ego' and 'Black Swan'. Five songs have been retained from the previous mini-album, 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' including RM's 'Intro: Persona' and 'Boy With Luv' feat. Halsey. Two songs 'Home' and 'Mikrokosmos' are not on the list.

Another interesting observation is that the septet will do a follow of 'We are Bulletproof' with 'We are Bulletproof: the Eternal'. The lead single is 'On' that will have its music video release on February 28, 2020. The remix of the song will feature singer Sia that will only be released digitally.

Here is the tracklist:

1. Intro: Persona

2. 작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) (Feat. Halsey)

3. Make It Right

4. Jamais Vu

5. Dionysus

6. Interlude: Shadow

7. Black Swan

8. Filter

9. 시차 (My Time)

10. Louder than bombs

11. ON

12. 욱 (UGH!)

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15. 친구 (Friends)

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We are Bulletproof: the Eternal

19. Outro: Ego

20. On (Feat. Sia)

​'Map Of The Soul: 7' will be released on February 21, 2020. The septet is scheduled to appear on Today show for an interview on the release day. This will be followed by their pre-recorded take over of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 24. On the very same day, BTS will hold a press conference held in Seoul that will be broadcasted worldwide.

#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Tracklist pic.twitter.com/omE98N2pZD

— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 16, 2020

ALSO READ: BTS to perform new song from Map Of The Soul 7, to take over Grand Central Terminal during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results