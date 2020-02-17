Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan mutually change release dates of Gunjan Saxena and Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is one of the most sought-after releases of the year. The film was coming out on 20th March, a week after Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was scheduled to hit the theatres. However, probably as a move to ensure plenty of room for both the films, producers Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan caught up and decided to change the dates.

Karan took to Twitter to announce the new dates. "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist …they are empowering! Dinoo and I have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020," he wrote.

Roohi Afzana, another Maddock Films production starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is now yet to get its fresh release date.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena, the Indian Air Force's first female pilot to fly into a combat zone. The film has been helmed by Sharan Sharma. Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adjania, on the other hand, brings back Irrfan, who was last seen in the 2018 film Karwaan.

