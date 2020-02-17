The real reason why Ranbir Kapoor avoids visiting Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi set

There are reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are shooting at same venue Film City in Goregaon but keeping a distance. While it is true that the two have decided to keep it professional at their work place, the real reason why Ranbir doesn’t hop over to Alia’s set is something else.

Says a source in the know, “Ranbir wants to avoid coming face to face with Alia Bhatt’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali at any cost. SLB and Ranbir had a massive fall-out when Ranbir made his debut in Bhansali’s Saawariya. Things got so bad between them that Ranbir vowed to never work with Bhansali again. And he kept his word.”

Apparently Ranbir turned down every role from Guzaarish to Ram Leela to Bajirao Mastani that was offered by Bhansali after Saawariya to Ranbir. In fact, sources say Ranbir was offered a part in the new SLB film Gangubai Kathiawadi which Bhansali is shooting with Alia Bhatt right now at Film City. Needless to say, Ranbir again declined the kind offer.

“No matter what, Ranbir Kapoor won’t work with Bhansali even if he is offered the best role in the world. He wants to stay away from Bhansali. This is the real reason he avoids going to Alia on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

To go back in time, Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in 2007 in Bhansali’s Saawariya. Ranbir got praised. But the film flopped. And so did Ranbir’s relations with the film’s director.

