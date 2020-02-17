BJP MP Sunny Deol dances to his hit song, delivers his popular dialogues from Damini at a girls college

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol was recently seen dancing with students at a college event he attended in the district on Sunday. Sunny Deol who is the BJP MP of Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab recently had posters being circulated in which he was termed as missing.

In the video that has surfaced on social media, Sunny Deol is seen dancing to a popular track from his most popular movie Gadar-Ek Prem Katha, a film based on India-Pakistan partition. The actor was accompanied by the college faculty and students as he shakes a leg on the song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’.

Sunny Deol even delivers two of his most iconic dialogues from the podium while he is surrounded by faculty members. He delivers the popular dialogues ‘Tareekh pe tareekh’ and ‘Dhai Kilo ka haath’. These lines are from the 1993 movie Damini, in which he plays a lawyer fighting for justice in a rape case.

#WATCH BJP MP Sunny Deol dances & delivers dialogues from his movies, at an event in RR Bawa DAV college in Batala, Punjab. (16.02.20) pic.twitter.com/vias13h12y

— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

In another video shared by Sunny Deol on his Facebook page, he is seen addressing the student sin Punjabi. He told the students that they are blessed to have enough facilities and that they should be thankful to their parents as they owe it to them.

Sunny Deol won his first Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur. He defeated Congress MP Sunil Jakhar in a triangular contest that also featured the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

