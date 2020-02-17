Post Filmfare Awards 2020, Ranveer Singh shares a photo of Deepika Padukone holding the black lady

This past weekend was huge for Ranveer Singh as he took home the coveted black lady after winning Best Actor in Leading Role for Gully Boy at the Filmfare Awards 2020. The award show took place on February 15 in Assam. He even performed at the ceremony and paid tribute to RD Burman. While Deepika Padukone was absent from the event, she was delighted over Gully Boy's historic win.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Deepika lying in bed holding the black lady and literally smiling wide. The actor captioned the photo, "When my Little lady met my Black lady."

Before taking his flight and returning to Mumbai, the actor went live on Instagram post-midnight and thanked his fans for always supporting him. "Thank you for always embracing me, my graft, giving me love as an entertainer & allowing me to entertain you. You are the wind beneath my wings. Everything I do, I do it for you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has two releases this year. The actor will star as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. The film is releasing on April 10, 2020. This will be followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar that might release by the end of 2020.

