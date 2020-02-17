Priyanka Chopra steps out with Nick Jonas wearing a Moschino ‘Dracula’ shirt dress worth Rs. 45,971!

Global star Priyanka Chopra has been accompanying Nick Jonas while the singer, along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, is on their 'Happiness Begins Tour'. The actress has been supporting her husband during Jonas Brothers' comeback tour. The actress, on Sunday, stepped out with Nick in Milan, Italy in a gorgeous shirt dress.

Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing Moschino 'Dracula' shirt dress which is worth Rs. 45,971 (644 USD). The actress completed the look with her signature bold lips and hoop earrings and heeled boots. She carried a black sling bag along with her. Priyanka was holding Nick's hand while they headed out for the day. Their next stop is Spain.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has many projects in the pipeline including two Netflix films – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, Amazon Prime show Citadel, a wedding film with Mindy Kaling, Matrix 4 among others.

Priyanka and Nick in Milan

????

