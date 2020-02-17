Janhvi Kapoor drops the new release date of Roohi Afzana along with a still from the film

Janhvi Kapoor is long done filming for Roohi Afzana, her very first horror comedy where she will be seen playing a double role. The film, which was earlier releasing on April 24, has now got a fresh release date. The film now hits the theatres on June 5, 2020.
Janhvi took to Instagram to share a still from the film. She, Rajkummar and co-star Varun Sharma are seen sitting on a bike, all sporting a frightened look. "It's going to be a hilariously-chilly ride! #RoohiAfzana will now take over the big screen on 5th June 2020," she wrote.
Now that all films have a spacious window to perform at the box office, we hope everyone's hard work pays off!
