“Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka will definitely take your adrenaline rush to a different level,” says Aditi Sharma

Star Plus’s one of the top-rated fiction-drama Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has been winning hearts with its interesting storyline and twists and turns in the plot. Recently, viewers have witnessed that in a major fallacy, Roshni (Aditi Sharma) fails to keep the promises she had made to Aman (Vikram Singh Chauhan), leading to drift in their relationship.
After building a lot of intrigue, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is set to take a one-year leap and introduce many twists and turns for its viewers. Post leap, the storyline will focus on Alia’s (Sreejitha Dey) curse which tears Aman and Roshni apart. Donning a completely different avatar, viewers will see Aman as a broken and flamboyant man who is reckless with his magic. On the other hand, Roshni is now a low-spirited girl in despair who continues her struggle to harbor her dream of opening a bakery.
