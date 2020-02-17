The Kapil Sharma Show: Geeta Kapur reveals the real reason behind her becoming ‘Geeta Ma’

Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer is a unique dance reality show that will showcase the best dancers on its platform. The trio of judges, Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis are on a promotional spree as they are set to unveil the most awaited dance show which will go on air from February 29th. This Saturday the three judges will be seen having a no holds barred conversation on The Kapil Sharma Show. Geeta Kapur opened up on the real reason on how she got the name 'Geeta Ma'.

So while the judges had a fun time on the show, they gave insights about the new dance show as well. When Archana Puran Singh quizzed Geeta Kapur on how people began addressing her as Geeta Ma, Geeta Kapur said, " About10 years ago, when I was doing a show at that time, I had a lot of South Indian assistants and associates who by default used to call me Ma and then when I started judging reality show, the contestants out of fun began calling me Ma and then dheerey dheerey it became serious. Hence everyone started calling me Geeta Ma." Later, Terence cracked a joke that people started addressing her as Geeta Ma due to which she didn't marry.

India’s Best Dancer is giving a platform to talent who are between 15-30 years of age and are passionate about dance. From across many states, hundreds of contestants have auditioned, they will have to show their three best dance moves to impress the judges and go ahead in the competition. The show is being hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

